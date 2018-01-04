VÍDEO: Viola Brand, la chica que vuela sobre dos ruedas

Belleza, destreza, elegancia y actitud, son algunos de los calificativos que describen a Viola Brand, una joven de 25 años de edad nacida en Stuttgart, Alemania que demuestra su talento sobre dos ruedas.
Desde los 6 años de edad Brand descubrió su pasión por las bicicletas y con esfuerzo, constancia y dedicación logró convertirse en campeona nacional de “ciclismo artístico”.
“El ciclismo artístico me enseñó mucho desde muy joven y no sé quién sería sin él. A través de este deporte, obtuve mucha disciplina, voluntad para alcanzar mis objetivos y también me mejoró en todas las cosas que hago”, asegura la joven en su perfil en el sitio Fuelixir.
El ciclismo artístico es un deporte de interior, similar al patinaje artístico sobre hielo y a la gimnasia, practicado con bicicletas especiales y reconocido por la Unión Ciclista Internacional. Es una disciplina que requiere destreza, equilibrio, concentración y coraje.
Este deporte es muy popular en Alemania, donde hay no menos de 10.000 licencias.
Actualmente esta encantadora chica es un símbolo de admiración. A través de instagram plasma su trabajo en imágenes y videos los cuales son muy comentados y reciben miles de “Me Gusta”.
Te presentamos a continuación parte del increíble arte que Viola Brand realiza.
