FOTOS+VIDEO Un muerto y cuatro heridos por tiroteo en sede de Youtube en EEUU #3Abr

Una mujer murió y cuatro resultaron heridas tras un tiroteo ocurrida en la sede de la compañía tecnológica YouTube.

Varias personas han sido trasladadas a hospitales para ser atendidas por este incidente, aunque no precisaron el número ni la gravedad de su estado.

Algunos trabajadores de la empresa norteamericana reportaron a través de sus redes sociales escuchar disparos dentro del edificio.

En pocos minutos de las denuncias el hashtag #YouTubeShooting fue posicionado en las redes sociales. Bajo la etiqueta se han publicado imágenes en las afueras de la sede principal de YouTube, a donde llegaron patrullas policiales. De inmediato los empleados fueron evacuados.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

If you’re a friend in news, I know you are doing your job and appreciate you reaching out to check if I’m okay but the last thing I want to do is an interview right now. We are all shakin up. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

There are police surrounding the @YouTube building – potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1 — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

SWAT has arrived on site. And we saw a negotiator go in #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/MSRMWUXZPB — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Tactical vehicle has arrived and staging behind our building. #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/XveZxQNpgC — Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018

Breaking: Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California. pic.twitter.com/3eOc6SjihA — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 3, 2018

Información en desarrollo