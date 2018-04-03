FOTOS+VIDEO Un muerto y cuatro heridos por tiroteo en sede de Youtube en EEUU #3Abr

Una mujer murió y cuatro resultaron heridas tras un tiroteo ocurrida en la sede de la compañía tecnológica YouTube.
Varias personas han sido trasladadas a hospitales para ser atendidas por este incidente, aunque no precisaron el número ni la gravedad de su estado.
Algunos trabajadores de la empresa norteamericana reportaron a través de sus redes sociales escuchar disparos dentro del edificio.
En pocos minutos de las denuncias el hashtag #YouTubeShooting fue posicionado en las redes sociales. Bajo la etiqueta se han publicado imágenes en las afueras de la sede principal de YouTube, a donde llegaron patrullas policiales. De inmediato los empleados fueron evacuados.
Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers.
— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now.
— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
If you’re a friend in news, I know you are doing your job and appreciate you reaching out to check if I’m okay but the last thing I want to do is an interview right now. We are all shakin up.
— Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018
There are police surrounding the @YouTube building – potential shooter. Be safe! pic.twitter.com/4JTKkn3Oy1
— Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018
We are seeing @YouTube employees being brought out with hands up! pic.twitter.com/ZlSMY9FIVm
— Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018
SWAT has arrived on site. And we saw a negotiator go in #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/MSRMWUXZPB
— Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018
Tactical vehicle has arrived and staging behind our building. #youtubeshooting pic.twitter.com/XveZxQNpgC
— Erin (@erinjeanc) April 3, 2018
Breaking: Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at YouTube headquarters in California. pic.twitter.com/3eOc6SjihA
— PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) April 3, 2018
Información en desarrollo