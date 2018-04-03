FOTOS+VIDEO Un muerto y cuatro heridos por tiroteo en sede de Youtube en EEUU #3Abr

Brian Vidal - @xeven07 | Foto: Cortesía Twitter |

 Una mujer murió y cuatro resultaron heridas tras un tiroteo ocurrida en la sede de la compañía tecnológica YouTube.

Varias personas han sido trasladadas a hospitales para ser atendidas por este incidente, aunque no precisaron el número ni la gravedad de su estado.

Algunos trabajadores de la empresa norteamericana reportaron a través de sus redes sociales escuchar disparos dentro del edificio.

En pocos minutos de las denuncias el hashtag #YouTubeShooting fue posicionado en las redes sociales. Bajo la etiqueta se han publicado imágenes en las afueras de la sede principal de YouTube, a donde llegaron patrullas policiales. De inmediato los empleados fueron evacuados.

Información en desarrollo

