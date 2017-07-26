LISTA: EEUU sancionó a funcionarios del gobierno de Maduro

El gobierno de Estados Unidos publicó este miércoles la lista de los nuevos funcionarios del gobierno de Nicolás Maduro sancionados por atentar contra la democracia del país, al intentar imponer una Asamblea Nacional Constituyente en los próximos días.

Dichas medidas incluye prohibiciones de viajar al país norteamericano y el congelamiento de bienes.

Los funcionarios fueron incluidos a la lista de Ciudadanos Especialmente Designados (SDN) por sus siglas en inglés o mejor conocida como Lista Clinton, puede leer la información en la página web del Departamento de Tesorería de EEUU.

A continuación, la lista íntegra:

ALBISINNI SERRANO, Rocco, Miranda, Guarico, Venezuela; DOB 06 Mar 1982; Gender Male; Cedula No. 15481927 (Venezuela); President of Venezuela’s National Center for Foreign Commerce (CENCOEX); Former Vice Minister of the State and Socialist Economy of Venezuela’s Ministry of Economy and Finance; Current or Former Principal Director of Venezuela’s National Development Fund (FONDEN) (individual) [VENEZUELA].

FLEMING CABRERA, Alejandro Antonio, Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 03 Oct 1973; Gender Male; Cedula No. 11953485 (Venezuela); Vice Minister for Europe of Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Former Vice Minister for North America of Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Former President of Venezuela’s National Center for Foreign Commerce (CENCOEX); Former President for Suministros Venezolanos Industriales, C.A. (SUVINCA) of Venezuela’s Ministry of Commerce; Former Ambassador of Venezuela to Luxembourg and Chief Ambassador of the Venezuelan Mission to the European Union (individual) [VENEZUELA].

GARCIA DUQUE, Franklin Horacio (Latin: GARCÍA DUQUE, Franklin Horacio), Miranda, Venezuela; DOB 19 Aug 1963; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 9125430 (Venezuela); Former National Director of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Police; Former Commander of the West Integral Strategic Defense Region of Venezuela’s National Armed Forces (individual) [VENEZUELA].

JAUA MILANO, Elias Jose (Latin: JAUA MILANO, Elías José), Miranda, Venezuela; DOB 16 Dec 1969; POB Caucagua, Miranda, Venezuela; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 10096662 (Venezuela); Head of Venezuela’s Presidential Commission for the Constituent Assembly; Venezuela’s Minister of Education; Venezuela’s Sectoral Vice President of Social Development and the Revolution of Missions; Former Executive Vice President of Venezuela (individual) [VENEZUELA].

LUCENA RAMIREZ, Tibisay (Latin: LUCENA RAMÍREZ, Tibisay), El Recreo, Libertador, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 26 Apr 1959; POB Barquisimeto, Lara, Venezuela; citizen Venezuela; Gender Female; Cedula No. 5224732 (Venezuela); Passport 3802006 (Venezuela); President of Venezuela’s National Electoral Council; President of Venezuela’s National Board of Elections (individual) [VENEZUELA].

MALPICA FLORES, Carlos Erik, Naguanagua, Carabobo, Venezuela; DOB 17 Sep 1972; Gender Male; Cedula No. 11810943; Former National Treasurer of Venezuela; Former Vice President of Finance for Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A. (PDVSA); Former Presidential Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs (individual) [VENEZUELA].

PEREZ AMPUEDA, Carlos Alfredo (Latin: PÉREZ AMPUEDA, Carlos Alfredo), Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 13 Dec 1966; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 9871452 (Venezuela); National Director of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Police; Former Commander of Carabobo Zone for Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Guard (individual) [VENEZUELA].

REVEROL TORRES, Nestor Luis (Latin: REVEROL TORRES, Néstor Luis), Zulia, Venezuela; El Valle, Libertador, Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 28 Oct 1964; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 7844507 (Venezuela); Passport A0186449 (Venezuela); Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice, and Peace; Former Commander General of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Guard; Former Director of Venezuela’s Anti-Narcotics Agency (individual) [VENEZUELA].

RIVERO MARCANO, Sergio Jose (Latin: RIVERO MARCANO, Sergio José), Caracas, Captial District, Venezuela; DOB 08 Nov 1964; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 6893454 (Venezuela); Commander General of Venezuela’s Bolivarian National Guard; Former Commander of the East Integral Strategic Defense Region of Venezuela’s National Armed Forces (individual) [VENEZUELA].

SAAB HALABI, Tarek William, Anzoategui, Venezuela; DOB 10 Sep 1962; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 8459301 (Venezuela); Passport 5532000 (Venezuela); Venezuela’s Ombudsman; President of Venezuela’s Republican Moral Council (individual) [VENEZUELA].

SUAREZ CHOURIO, Jesus Rafael (Latin: SUÁREZ CHOURIO, Jesús Rafael), Aragua, Venezuela; Caracas, Venezuela; DOB 19 Jul 1962; citizen Venezuela; Gender Male; Cedula No. 9195336 (Venezuela); General Commander of Venezuela’s Bolivarian Army; Former Commander of Venezuela’s Central Integral Strategic Defense Region of Venezuela’s National Armed Forces; Former Commander of Venezuela’s Aragua Integrated Defense Zone of Venezuela’s National Armed Forces; Former Leader of the Venezuelan President’s Protection and Security Unit (individual) [VENEZUELA].

VARELA RANGEL, Maria Iris (Latin: VARELA RANGEL, María Iris), Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela; DOB 09 Mar 1967; POB San Cristobal, Tachira, Venezuela; citizen Venezuela; Gender Female; Cedula No. 9242760 (Venezuela); Passport 8882000 (Venezuela); Member of Venezuela’s Presidential Commission for the Constituent Assembly; Venezuela’s Former Minister of the Penitentiary Service (individual) [VENEZUELA].

ZERPA DELGADO, Simón Alejandro, Sucre, Miranda, Venezuela; DOB 28 de agosto de 1983; Género masculino; Cédula No. 16544324 (Venezuela); Vicepresidente de Finanzas de Petróleos de Venezuela, SA (PDVSA); Presidente del Banco de Desarrollo Económico y Social de Venezuela (BANDES); Presidente del Fondo Nacional de Desarrollo de Venezuela (FONDEN); Viceministro de Inversiones para el Desarrollo del Ministerio de Economía y Finanzas de Venezuela; Director del Banco de Comercio Exterior de Venezuela (BANCOEX); Director Principal de la Compañía Nacional de Teléfonos de Venezuela (CANTV); Comisionado Presidencial actual o anterior al Fondo Chino Chileno; Miembro del Consejo de Administración de la Corporación Eléctrica Nacional de Venezuela (CORPOELEC); Ex Secretario Ejecutivo de Venezuela.