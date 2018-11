Backstreet Boys anuncian disco y gira mundial #10Nov

View this post on Instagram

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! This era we are exploring each element of our career – spanning 25 years – that have been the building blocks of what we call the Backstreet Boys today! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on backstreetboys.com