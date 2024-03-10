Esta es la lista de los nominados a los premios Óscar 2024 #10Mar

La 96 edición de los Premios Oscar se celebrará este domingo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, con ‘Oppenheimer’ de Christopher Nolan como la gran favorita con 13 nominaciones, le siguen ‘Poor Things’ de Yorgos Lanthimos con 11 y ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ de Martin Scorsese con 10.
El evento está pautado para iniciar a las 7:00 PM (hora de Venezuela).
Las principales categorías:
Mejor película:
- ‘American Fiction’
- ‘Anatomy of a Fall’
- ‘Barbie’
- ‘The Holdovers’
- ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’
- ‘Maestro’
- ‘Oppenheimer’
- ‘Past Lives’
- ‘Poor Things’
- ‘The Zone of Interest’
Mejor director:
- Justine Triet (‘Anatomy of a Fall’)
- Martin Scorsese (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)
- Christopher Nolan (‘Oppenheimer’)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (‘Poor Things’)
- Jonathan Glazer (‘The Zone of Interest’)
Mejor actor y actriz:
- Annette Bening (‘Nyad’)
- Lily Gladstone (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’)
- Sandra Hüller (‘Anatomy of a Fall’)
- Carey Mulligan (‘Maestro’)
- Emma Stone (‘Poor Things’)
- Bradley Cooper (‘Maestro’)
- Colman Domingo (‘Rustin’)
- Paul Giamatti (‘The Holdovers’)
- Cillian Murphy (‘Oppenheimer’)
- Jeffrey Wright (‘American Fiction’)
Otras categorías destacadas:
- Mejor película de animación:
- ‘The Boy and the Heron’
- ‘Elemental’
- ‘Nimona’
- ‘Robot Dreams’
- ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’
- Mejor película internacional:
- ‘Io Capitano’ (Italia)
- ‘Perfect Days’ (Japón)
- ‘La sociedad de la nieve’ (España)
- ‘The Teachers’ Lounge’ (Alemania)
- ‘The Zone of Interest’ (Reino Unido)
- Mejor documental:
- ‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’
- ‘The Eternal Memory’
- ‘Four Daughters’
- ‘To Kill a Tiger’
- ’20 Days in Mariupol’
