Ariarne Titmus bate récord mundial femenino de 200 libre en Preolímpico de Australia #12Jun

🚨WOOOOOORLD RECORD🚨



🇦🇺 Ariarne Titmus smashes the women’s 200m Free WR, setting a new fastest time of 1:52.23 at the Australian Swimming Trials for #Paris2024 🤯



Just behind, Mollie O'Callaghan also goes under the previous WR with a time of 1:52.48 #swimming