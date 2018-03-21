VIDEO: “Queremos libertad”, el grito del violinista Wuilly Arteaga desde Nueva York

El músico venezolano Wuilly Arteaga, quien salió a la luz pública por tocar su violín en medio de las protestas del año 2017 en contra del gobierno nacional, reapareció esta semana en un video donde pide “libertad” para Venezuela.
Con su violín en uno de sus hombros, el músico interpreta una pieza desde las calles de Nueva York y a través de su melodiosa voz se deja escuchar la frase ”queremos libertad”.
El video fue grabado por un periodista y difundido a través de las redes sociales y reconocidos medios de comunicación como The New York Times.
“No solo me sorprendió cuánta gente reconoció a Wuilly en las calles, pero su reacción ante él fue realmente energizante” expresó el comunicador social.
“Solo estuvimos afuera una hora y en ese momento cada pocos minutos alguien pasaba, lo veía y gritaba ‘¡Venezuela!’ Como si estuviéramos en un partido de fútbol. La gente que pasaba se detuvo para estrechar su mano, tomarse una selfie y abrazarlo. Me llenó de esperanza de que sus acciones y su música aún reverberen hoy ” añadió.
Son numerosos los videos que desde cualquier lugar del mundo muestran el talento y las ganas de luchar de los venezolanos que por alguna razón partieron a otras fronteras pero que llevan el amarillo, azul y rojo en lo más alto.
