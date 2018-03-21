VIDEO: “Queremos libertad”, el grito del violinista Wuilly Arteaga desde Nueva York

#NYTOpinion | He spread a message of peace in a time of crisis. Wuilly Arteaga, 24, is known for playing his violin in the middle of the deadly protests last year in Venezuela. Once homeless, Wuilly taught himself to play by watching videos online. Today you might see him playing around New York City, where he found safety after being jailed and tortured for his role in the protests — and where our video journalist @jkessel shot this video. “I was not only amazed how many people recognized Wuilly on the streets, but their reaction to him was truly energizing,” @jkessel said. “We were only outside for an hour and in that time every few minutes someone would walk by, see him and scream ‘Venezuela!’ like we were at a soccer match. People passing by stopped to shake his hand, take a selfie and hug him. It filled me with hope that his actions and music are still reverberating today.” In a recent #NYTOpinion video Op-Ed, #Wuilly Arteaga called on the world to condemn Venezuela’s rulers and stand in solidarity with his people. Visit the link in our profile to see the full video, produced by @leahvarjacques.

