VIDEO ¡Enorme! Yorgelis Salazar ganó el oro en la Premier League de Karate #25Abr

Alabado sea Dios.



My first gold medal 🥇🥇🥇🥇😭😭😭😭😭

I have no words, thank you all, my coaches, my family, my friends. whole Venezuela.

I have fought against everything and here I am still standing showing that nothing is impossible in life.



Thank you we did it 🥇🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/YTv3o9TvlP