Al menos 1303 detenidos contabiliza Foro Penal tras las protestas postelectoral en Venezuela #10Ago

Post-Election Repression Report: Verified arrests by @foropenal from 07/29 to 08/10, updated at 8am:



𝟭,𝟯𝟬𝟯 𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀

Including:

– 116 adolescents

– 14 Indigenous people

– 16 people with disabilities

– 170 women pic.twitter.com/wkdInLHkgV