Hidromet UCV: Hasta el 15 de abril se documentaron 5057 focos de calor en Venezuela #18Abr

#ImageOfTheDay



Since the start of 2024, #Venezuela 🇻🇪 has been affected by the most severe forest fires in years



The blazes are intensified by the ongoing drought 🌡️



⬇️ Smoke from the fires is visible in this #Sentinel2🇪🇺🛰️ image from 15 April pic.twitter.com/H8MeAY7PZU