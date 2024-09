Alcaraz avanza a semis en Pekín y se reencuentra con Medvedev #30Sep

World No. 3 @carlosalcaraz defeats No. 7 seed Karen Khachanov 7-5, 6-2 to reach the SFs for the 2nd straight year. He will return to No. 2 in the rankings next week.



He takes a 5-2 head-to-head record against No. 5-ranked Medvedev in the SFs. #2024ChinaOpen #AllForPassion pic.twitter.com/s8CsM930DM