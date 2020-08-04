FOTOS Más detalles sobre el estallido en depósito del Puerto de Beirut #4Ago

Beirut, la capital de Líbano, es tendencia a nivel mundial luego de que este martes 4 de agosto se registrara una enorme explosión que sacudió la zona, dejó destrucciones y una gran cantidad de heridos. Sin embargo, aún hay pocos detalles oficiales sobre este incidente.
El humo de las detonaciones se podía observar desde varias partes de la ciudad.
Residentes reportaron ventanas rotas y la caída de techos falsos, incluso a kilómetros de distancia.
Un fotógrafo de The Associated Press cerca del puerto de Beirut fue testigo de personas heridas en el suelo y destrucción generalizada en el centro de Beirut.
Los hospitales estaban solicitando donadores de sangre.
La prensa local informaba que las explosiones fueron en el puerto,
dentro de un área donde se almacenan petardos.
Pero el Director General de Seguridad Pública del Líbano dijo:
“Lo que sucedió en Beirut no es una explosión de fuegos artificiales, sino un material altamente explosivo que fue confiscado durante años“
E
sto sucede también mientras el país sufre una severa crisis económica y crecen las tensiones entre el grupo armado libanés Hezbollah e Israel en la frontera sur de Líbano.
Hamad Hasan, ministro de Sanidad del Líbano, comentó que la explosión dejó un importante número de heridos, pero hasta la fecha,
no ha especificado la cantidad. Por otra parte, no detalló si hubo pérdidas humanas, más allá de las materiales.
Pero en este momento, surge una hipótesis que fue brindada por la BBC, quienes informan que la explosión se produjo justo cuando un tribunal de las Naciones Unidas está por dictar sentencia sobre la muerte de Rafik Hariri, el exprimer ministro de Líbano, asesinado en 2005 por un coche bomba en Beirut.
Pese a ello, no se ha determinado que exista una conexión entre ambos hechos.
Por ahora, lo que sí es un hecho, es lo impactante de las imágenes que fueron registradas por las cámaras de la ciudad al momento de la explosión, así como también, las lamentables fotografías que le están dando la vuelta al mundo tras este efímero estallido.
