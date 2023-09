VIDEO Majestuoso: el video del Salto Ángel que roba las palabras #25Sep

Tallest waterfall in the 🌎 979m



📍Salto Angel, Canaima, Venezuela.



Here is where Avatar was filmed and where the movie Up is based.



Located in the Amazon jungle, we had to leave the camp at 4 am, navigate 6 hours by canoe and finally 2 hours walking to get there.

My… pic.twitter.com/Nhr9sQUvi5